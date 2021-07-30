Kennett Humane Department: 6 puppies found in field

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kennett Humane Department is looking for the owner of six puppies found in a field.

According to the department, an humane officer heading to the humane department on County Road 508 saw something small and black sitting in a field turn row. As they got closer, the officer found a six-week-old puppy.

Another humane officer searched the area and found five more puppies in the middle of a field.

The humane department said they had the same health issues as the first puppy that was found.

Once at the department, the puppies were evaluated. Officers said they were emaciated, dehydrated, infested with fleas, had intestinal worms, hair loss and smelled of filth.

They said the initial vet bill with cost around $25 for each puppy. If you would like to help pay for their medical bills, you can sponsor a puppy and name it. The donations can be made directly to Kennett Veterinary Clinic.

The Kennett Humane Department is asking for help identifying the owner of the puppies.

If you have any information, you can contact them on Facebook or call 573-888-4622.

