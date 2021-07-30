Heartland Votes
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 11,682 new cases of COVID-19 over past week

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, July 30.
(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,682 new cases of COVID-19, as of Friday, July 30.

That’s the number of new cases over the past week. It includes 39 additional deaths.

According to IDPH, the CDC reported more than 74 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 58 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, the health department is reporting a total of 1,419,611 cases, including 23,440 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 903 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 167 patients were in the ICU and 62 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

IDPH said the cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have increased 46 percent over the last week and hospitalizations were up 35 percent, including increases in ICU admissions by 24 percent and a 41 percent increase of people with COVID-19 on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 23-29 is 4.7 percent. However, regional seven-day test positivity averages range from 2.8 percent to 9.5 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 13,211,304 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,064 doses.

Since reporting on Friday, July 23, 154,447 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

