Ill. attorney general warns of spoofed office emails

Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging people to be on the lookout for scam emails claiming to...
Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging people to be on the lookout for scam emails claiming to come from his office.(Story Blocks)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging people to be on the lookout for scam emails claiming to come from his office.

According to Raoul, the attorney general’s office has received reports of people receiving spoofed emails. They appear to come from his office or from someone working with his office.

He said the emails fraudulently appear to be sent from the domain “atg.state.il.us” or from a source who falsely claims to have worked with his office. It seems to be a discontinued domain name.

He cautioned that clicking on links in such emails could result in dangerous software being downloaded onto your devices.

“The Attorney General’s office will not send emails from an atg.state.il.us domain, and it is imperative that anyone who receives an email from that domain not click on links within or attachments to the email,” Raoul said. “I urge people to be on the lookout for these spoofed emails, and immediately contact my office’s Identity Theft Hotline to report receiving such an email.”

He said scammers are sending the emails, some of which inform recipients that they are the subject of an investigation before directing them to act by clicking a link within the email.

Some spoofed emails may also appear to contain communications others have had with the attorney general’s office or make other claims to coerce the recipient to click a link or attachment.

Raoul said the attorney general’s office is not using the atg.state.il.us domain name and is not sending these emails, and clicking on any links will install malware that could steal sensitive data.

The attorney general encouraged people who receive a spoofed email purporting to originate from the attorney general’s office to contact the attorney general’s toll-free Identity Theft Hotline at 866-999-5630 to provide information about the email before deleting the message.

