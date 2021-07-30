Governor Bill Lee issues limited continuing state of emergency

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee has issued an executive order that temporarily continues the limited state of emergency for the state of Tennessee on Friday.

The order says that due to the long term effects of COVID-19, the governor is extending the paragraph of executive order No. 77, regarding the utilization of National and State Guard members to support certain healthcare and vaccination efforts.

This will go into effect on July 30 at 11:59 p.m. and stay in place until August 31 11:59 p.m.

