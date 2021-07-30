Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 60 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 60 new cases of COVID-19, as of Friday, July 30.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 36

Total cases - 8,464

Total deaths - 131

Franklin County

New cases 24

Total cases - 5,067

Total deaths - 71

