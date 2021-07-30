Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 60 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 60 new cases of COVID-19, as of Friday, July 30.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 36
- Total cases - 8,464
- Total deaths - 131
Franklin County
- New cases 24
- Total cases - 5,067
- Total deaths - 71
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.