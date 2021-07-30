Flags to fly at half-staff for Ky. sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of a sailor killed at Pearl Harbor.

On Saturday, July 31, Navy Seaman 2nd Class Floyd D Helton, 18, will be honored.

Helton was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

His remains were identified in 2020 and he will be buried in Burnside on Saturday.

All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join in the tribute of lowering the flag to honor Seaman Helton.

