First Alert Friday Forecast

Gradual cooling trend starting today.....plus....increasing thunderstorm chances for the weekend!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Heat Advisories are in effect again today for extreme SE MO as well as Lake County, TN. Having said that, we are now seeing a pattern change that is bringing a gradual cooling trend that will lead to an unusually pleasant pattern by Sunday evening. But with a weak front stalled over the middle of the area for another 24 hours or so, it will still be warm and very humid especially in our southwestern counties. In addition, there is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening in these areas....from NW TN west into the Bootheel and north into the hills of SE MO.

Our stalled front looks to get a push Saturday evening as a stronger upper system dives in from the northwest. This will give the entire area a better chance of showers/storms Saturday afternoon and night...and then pull in cooler and less humid air as we head into next week. SPC has a level 1/marginal risk of severe storms for Saturday and Saturday night. Rain should move off to the south on Sunday, and by Sunday afternoon we should be able to feel the lower humidity blowing in from the north.

