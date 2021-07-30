First Alert: Cooler air for some, heat advisory for others

(KFVS) - Today will be a mix bag of conditions for the Heartland.

This morning is starting off with scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says this will weaken the further south it moves during the predawn hours.

Wake-up temps are warm in the 70s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Afternoon highs are going to range largely due to a cold front moving through the Heartland.

Northern counties in southern Illinois will have northeasterly winds pushing in cooler and drier air. This will allow for mild summer temps in the mid 80s.

Heat and humidity is sticking around for southeastern counties.

Highs will be in the low 90s.

A heat advisory has been issued for portions of southeast Missouri and Tennessee where heat index values could reach 105 by the afternoon.

A few afternoon storms are also possible across southeast Missouri.

Heading into the weekend, scattered storms are likely Saturday and portions of Sunday.

The weekend will not be a washout, but there could be a few stronger storms Saturday afternoon.

Next week will be cooler with below average temperatures in the low to mid 80s and a lot less humid.

