Egyptian Health Dept. reports 24 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, July 30.
The newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- Female - two in their teens, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and two in their 70s
- Male - one in their 20s and one in their 30s
White County
- Female - one under the age of 5, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, three in their 40s and one in their 60s
- Male - one in their teens, two in their 20s, two in their 40s and one in their 70s
As of Friday, the health department said Saline County has had a total of 2,916 total cases, including 57 deaths; White County has had a total of 1,948 cases, including 27 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 563 cases, including four deaths.
