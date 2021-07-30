Egyptian Health Dept. reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, July 30.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

Female - two in their teens, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and two in their 70s

Male - one in their 20s and one in their 30s

White County

Female - one under the age of 5, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, three in their 40s and one in their 60s

Male - one in their teens, two in their 20s, two in their 40s and one in their 70s

As of Friday, the health department said Saline County has had a total of 2,916 total cases, including 57 deaths; White County has had a total of 1,948 cases, including 27 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 563 cases, including four deaths.

