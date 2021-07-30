Dexter businesses compete in sign war

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter community is coming together to share a laugh and encourage some friendly competition.

If you drive around Dexter, you might notice a trend going on with some signs.

“They’re hilarious. I tend to look at things with a sense of humor my whole life so it’s fun to watch and see what they do,” Mark Unger said.

Dexter native Mark Unger is talking about the Dexter sign war.

Businesses all over town use this opportunity to put the best puns on their signs.

“Our local Rally’s restaurant, one of the managers they did a social media post and put out on their sign marquee who wants to start the sign wars and thankfully and luckily to social media it really took off,” Alisha Trammell said.

The war isn’t limited to regular businesses like shops and restaurants; a real estate agency is also joining in on the fun.

“Before even 8 a.m. one morning I was texting local businesses saying here’s some ideas for some puns for you to put out on your sign,” Trammell said.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alisha Trammell called this a lighthearted way for businesses to support each other.

She said its much needed because of the tough past few weeks.

“Earlier this month we were hit with an EF2 tornado,” she said. “Having that recently affect our community, also still coming off of COVID and still dealing with COVID, Dexter’s very fortunate to have the business community that we do have that support each other.”

Rally’s General Manager Cathy Goins said she originally got the idea from the Rally’s in Poplar Bluff.

“We’re just trying to get the name out, the community has been real good to us so we wanted to just bring the community together,” Goins said.

“Who knows maybe it will pick up again for years to come,” Trammell said.

The businesses say they’ll keep going until they run out of puns.

