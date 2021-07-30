Heartland Votes
Cardinals acquire Lester from Nationals, Happ from Twins

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired Jon Lester from the Washington Nationals and J.A. Happ from the Minnesota Twins. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals acquired Jon Lester from the Washington Nationals and J.A. Happ from the Minnesota Twins.

The team made the announcement on Friday, July 30.

Left-handed pitcher Lester was acquired in exchange for outfielder Lane Thomas.

Lester, 37, was 3-5 with a 5.02 ERA in 16 starts for the Nationals this season. He is a four-time Cy Young Award Top-10 finalist and a five-time All-Star.

J.A. Happ was acquired from the Minnesota Twins, along with cash considerations, in exchange for right-handed pitcher John Gant and minor league left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk.

Happ, 38, is a veteran of 15 big league seasons, with a career mark of 128-98 with a 4.13 ERA in 343 career games.

