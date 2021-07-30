Baptist Health suspends visitation in emergency dept.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health will suspend visitation in the emergency department, effective Friday, July 30.

The hospital said there will be limited exceptions.

For the past two weeks, they said they have seen a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 patients to the emergency department.

“This is a difficult but necessary step to help deal with this situation,” said Baptist Health President Chris Roty. “We apologize for the inconvenience to our patients and their loved ones, but we must keep patient and staff safety our top priority. We appreciate the community’s continued understanding and cooperation.”

While it’s not allowing visitors at this time, the hospital is allowing limited visitation for the following:

Inpatient (for non-Intensive Care patients) - Two visitors allowed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Intensive Care patients - Two visitors between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Surgery patients - One visitor may accompany the patient

Pediatric surgery patients - Two visitors may accompany patients under 18 years of age

End-of-life for Non-COVID/Hospice patients: Two family members 24/7

Labor & Delivery - Two support persons may accompany the mother to L&D

Postpartum - Only the mother and a support person (two bracelet holders) are allowed to accompany the mother to Postpartum

Nursery and NICU - Mother and support person

No visitation for the following:

Emergency Department

No one under 16 years of age

Outpatient diagnostic and screening procedures

Outpatient Oncology treatment settings and Radiation Therapy

Baptist Health Medical Group locations: Exceptions to include dependent patients and children under 18

The hospital said all visitors are required to wear a mask when they enter. A mask will be provided to visitors who arrive without one.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.