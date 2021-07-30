Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Again? Faulty exchange in Olympic mixed relay proves costly for US

Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the...
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.(Petr David Josek | AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By EDDIE PELLS and PAT GRAHAM
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A faulty exchange in the Olympic debut of mixed 4x400-meter relay cost the U.S. a spot in the final and might have cost Allyson Felix a chance at her record-setting 10th Olympic medal.

The U.S. breezed to a victory in the first qualifying heat of the relay but was disqualified because of a bad pass between Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin.

It’s the latest in a decades-long series of mishaps for the U.S. in relays.

Most have come in the shorter 4x100 relay where the pass is a more technical and time-sensitive move.

This one came in a 4x400 race where there aren’t traditionally issues with the pass.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Louis Cardinals updated its mask policy in accordance with the city’s that went into...
St. Louis Cardinals update mask policy, Welcome Back STL concert canceled
SEMO men’s basketball player Nygal Russell has signed a name, image and likeness policy deal...
SEMO basketball player signs endorsement deal
Crews are working to restore Charter services in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Service restored following Charter Spectrum outage in Cape Girardeau
President Joe Biden addressed new vaccine requirements and the response to the COVID-19...
Biden urges states, localities to offer $100 to unvaccinated for getting shots
David Lee Nelson is accused of installing cameras in two bathrooms/shower rooms at a St....
Boy Scouts chaperone accused of putting cameras in bathrooms, showers at Mo. scout camp

Latest News

A traffic stop on this Maryland street turned up something disturbing.
Police arrest woman after finding 2 dead children inside car
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
CDC team: ‘War has changed’ as delta variant dangers emerge
One of Sunisa Lee's sisters talks about the family's excitement over the gold medal win.
Olympic champ Sunisa Lee's sister: 'We are so proud of her'
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Congress in longshot bid to extend expiring eviction ban
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart mandates masks for all workers in some areas