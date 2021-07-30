2nd round of winners announced in Kentucky’s ‘Shot at a Million’ drawing

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The second set of winners in Kentucky’s “Shot at a Million” vaccine incentive drawing were announced on Friday, July 30.

The winner of the $1 million prize is Ginger Schultz from Louisville. Her husband also attended Friday’s news conference.

“I have never experienced anything like this. It’s shocking because you don’t really think you’re going to win,” said Ginger Schultz. “Why take a chance at getting very sick and possibly die or even passing it on to someone else? That’s what my main concern was. My mom is 85 and she has breathing issues and I have always been very concerned about her getting it or me passing it on to her.”

“The reason we got vaccinated was because it was the right thing to do to protect ourselves and the people around us,” said Michael Essen. “I really believe getting vaccinated is what we have to do to get out of this tough situation.”

The five Kentucky students selected for full scholarships are:

Shelby Anderson of Louisville

Isabella Brozak of Crestwood

TJ Ponder of Owenton

Reese Johnson of Harrodsburg

Julian Sandberg of Ft. Mitchell

“Congratulations to all of our winners! When you’re the Governor you get to do a lot interesting things, but getting to tell folks they just won a million dollars or that their kid’s education is taken care of, that’s pretty high on the list of duties I look forward to,” said Governor Beshear. “Now, with the delta variant surging, it’s more important than ever that we talk about why we’re doing this drawing in the first place. We did it to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Everyone eligible should sign up for a vaccine and the remaining drawing as soon as possible.”

Governor Beshear initially announced the “Shot at a Million” sweepstakes June 4. Since then, more than 692,000 adult Kentuckians and more than 40,900 youth have signed up for the sweepstakes.

The second drawing was conducted Thursday.

Vaccinated Kentuckians still have one more chance to become a millionaire or a scholarship winner. The remaining incentive drawing will take place Aug. 26, with one millionaire and five scholarship recipients announced the following day.

Those who have not won remain eligible for the final drawing.

