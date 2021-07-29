Springfield Police Department officer injured in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a hit-and-run crash injured an officer on a motorcycle in east Springfield.

The crash happened in the 1 p.m. hour near Sunshine and U.S. 65.

Investigators say the crash involved a driver of a flatbed truck that left the scene of the crash. The motorcycle officer was responding to another crash when he was cut off in traffic.

The officer is hospitalized with bad scrapes and bruises.

