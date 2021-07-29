Heartland Votes
Springfield Police Department officer injured in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

The crash happened in the 1 p.m. hour near Sunshine and U.S. 65.
The crash happened in the 1 p.m. hour near Sunshine and U.S. 65.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a hit-and-run crash injured an officer on a motorcycle in east Springfield.

The crash happened in the 1 p.m. hour near Sunshine and U.S. 65.

Investigators say the crash involved a driver of a flatbed truck that left the scene of the crash. The motorcycle officer was responding to another crash when he was cut off in traffic.

The officer is hospitalized with bad scrapes and bruises.

