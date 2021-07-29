Heartland Votes
Southeast, MAC agree to more degree programs for transfer students

Dr. Carlos Vargas (right), president of Southeast, and Dr. Joseph Gilgour (left), president of...
Dr. Carlos Vargas (right), president of Southeast, and Dr. Joseph Gilgour (left), president of Mineral Area College (MAC), signed four articulation agreements that will assist in the seamless transfer of students from MAC to bachelor’s degree programs at Southeast.(Southeast Missouri State University)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College presidents agreed to add four more programs to their transfer student program.

Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast, and Dr. Joseph Gilgour, president of MAC, signed the agreements on Thursday, July 29 at a ceremony at MAC.

“Mineral Area College and Southeast have always had a strong relationship, we are pleased to continue this partnership and appreciate the opportunities these agreements provide for MAC graduates interested in completing a bachelor’s degree at SEMO,” said Dr. Joseph Gilgour, president of MAC.

They said the agreement will provide a smooth transfer for MAC students who want to be part of the bachelor’s degree program at Southeast.

“This agreement makes sense because at Southeast and Mineral Area College we focus on providing quality affordable options for our students,” said Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University.

“MAC is already part of our Transfer Mentor Program, and these agreements take that one step further. This will allow students to focus more on their academic pursuits and career goals,” he continued.

Under the agreements, MAC students with an Associate of Arts degree will have access to the following Southeast programs.

  • Bachelor of Science in Business Administration all programs including:
    • Accounting
    • Business Administration
    • Economics: Business Economics
    • Economics: Financial Economics
    • Entrepreneurship
    • Finance
    • Healthcare Administration
    • International Business
    • Management
    • Management: Applied Management
    • Management: Human Resource Management
    • Marketing: Fashion Marketing
    • Marketing: Integrated Marketing Communication
    • Marketing: Management
    • Marketing: Professional Selling
  • Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
  • Bachelor of Science in Psychology
  • Bachelor of Science in Nursing (online)

The Southeast and MAC agreements are consistent with the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education guidelines advocating cooperative and seamless transfer arrangements between two-year and baccalaureate institutions.

The agreements go into effect with the 2021 and 2022 academic school year.

