Southeast, MAC agree to more degree programs for transfer students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College presidents agreed to add four more programs to their transfer student program.

Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast, and Dr. Joseph Gilgour, president of MAC, signed the agreements on Thursday, July 29 at a ceremony at MAC.

“Mineral Area College and Southeast have always had a strong relationship, we are pleased to continue this partnership and appreciate the opportunities these agreements provide for MAC graduates interested in completing a bachelor’s degree at SEMO,” said Dr. Joseph Gilgour, president of MAC.

They said the agreement will provide a smooth transfer for MAC students who want to be part of the bachelor’s degree program at Southeast.

“This agreement makes sense because at Southeast and Mineral Area College we focus on providing quality affordable options for our students,” said Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University.

“MAC is already part of our Transfer Mentor Program, and these agreements take that one step further. This will allow students to focus more on their academic pursuits and career goals,” he continued.

Under the agreements, MAC students with an Associate of Arts degree will have access to the following Southeast programs.

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration all programs including: Accounting Business Administration Economics: Business Economics Economics: Financial Economics Entrepreneurship Finance Healthcare Administration International Business Management Management: Applied Management Management: Human Resource Management Marketing: Fashion Marketing Marketing: Integrated Marketing Communication Marketing: Management Marketing: Professional Selling

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (online)

The Southeast and MAC agreements are consistent with the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education guidelines advocating cooperative and seamless transfer arrangements between two-year and baccalaureate institutions.

The agreements go into effect with the 2021 and 2022 academic school year.

