SIU releases results of campus survey on vaccines
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale released the results of a campus survey they say found 80 percent of respondents are vaccinated.
You can read the full report here.
A summary of the findings includes:
Overall
- Fully vaccinated or will receive second shot before classes start - 79.6 percent
- Will receive vaccine when return to campus - 1.4 percent
- Waiting for full FDA approval or seeing how it affects other people - 9.7 percent
- Will not become vaccinated for religious or medical reasons - 6.8 percent
- Other - 2.5 percent
According to the university, some common themes in “other” included: already had COVID-19, feared side effects of vaccine and questioned safety, do not believe they should be required, they are healthy do not believe they need the vaccine and vaccinated with vaccine approved in another country.
Faculty/staff
- Fully vaccinated or received first shot - 89.6 percent
- Will receive vaccine when return to campus - 0.1 percent
- Waiting for full FDA approval or seeing how it affects other people - 4.8 percent
- Will not become vaccinated for religious or medical reasons - 3.3 percent
- Other - 2.1 percent
Students
- Fully vaccinated or received first shot - 79.6 percent
- Will receive vaccine when return to campus - 1.4 percent
- Waiting for full FDA approval or seeing how it affects other people - 9.7 percent
- Will not become vaccinated for religious or medical reasons - 6.8 percent
- Other - 2.5 percent
A response summary includes:
SIU faculty and staff
- 3,109 contacted
- 884 completed the survey
- 28.4 percent completion rate
Students
- 10,888 students contacted
- 1,656 completed the survey
- 15.2 percent completion rate
The overall response rate was 18.2 percent.
The university conducted the survey as leaders planned for in-person classes this fall. The answers were anonymous.
