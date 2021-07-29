SIU releases results of campus survey on vaccines

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale released the results of a campus survey they say found 80 percent of respondents are vaccinated.

You can read the full report here.

A summary of the findings includes:

Overall

Fully vaccinated or will receive second shot before classes start - 79.6 percent

Will receive vaccine when return to campus - 1.4 percent

Waiting for full FDA approval or seeing how it affects other people - 9.7 percent

Will not become vaccinated for religious or medical reasons - 6.8 percent

Other - 2.5 percent

According to the university, some common themes in “other” included: already had COVID-19, feared side effects of vaccine and questioned safety, do not believe they should be required, they are healthy do not believe they need the vaccine and vaccinated with vaccine approved in another country.

Faculty/staff

Fully vaccinated or received first shot - 89.6 percent

Will receive vaccine when return to campus - 0.1 percent

Waiting for full FDA approval or seeing how it affects other people - 4.8 percent

Will not become vaccinated for religious or medical reasons - 3.3 percent

Other - 2.1 percent

Students

Fully vaccinated or received first shot - 79.6 percent

Will receive vaccine when return to campus - 1.4 percent

Waiting for full FDA approval or seeing how it affects other people - 9.7 percent

Will not become vaccinated for religious or medical reasons - 6.8 percent

Other - 2.5 percent

A response summary includes:

SIU faculty and staff

3,109 contacted

884 completed the survey

28.4 percent completion rate

Students

10,888 students contacted

1,656 completed the survey

15.2 percent completion rate

The overall response rate was 18.2 percent.

The university conducted the survey as leaders planned for in-person classes this fall. The answers were anonymous.

