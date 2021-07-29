SIU Offers vaccine incentives for students amid the return to classes

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University in Carbondale added its own incentives to get more students vaccinated.

The university launched its “Protect the Pack” Initiative last Thursday.

Jennifer Jones-Hall is the dean of students and interim vice chancellor for student affairs. She said the University is very excited about the launch of “Protect the Pack.

She said SIU is targeting all enrolled students.

“All they need to do is upload their COVID vaccination card and once they do that, they will get a $5 gift card from Starbucks,” said Jones-Hall.

But that is not the only prize students can potentially win with uploading their vaccination card to the university’s website.

“And then they’ll be entered into three different drawings. And each six weeks that we will do the drawings, they might win 1,000 dollars off their bursar bill, or they might win a 250-book scholarship, or they might win 250 dollars to be put on their debit Dawg so that they can eat on campus anywhere,” explained Jones-Hall.

She said since “Protect the Pack” program launched, more than 600 students have uploaded their vaccination card.

“And in a weeks’ time period we’ve had over 650 students upload their COVID vaccination card, so they’re excited,” said Jones-Hall. “We really want our students, to protect their family, their friends, other students just like we say protect the pack.”

Students can upload their vaccination card on the university’s website.

“All of our information is on the student health center as well as on our website, it is so easy to upload the vaccination card, we are just really asking students prior to coming, that they get vaccinated and so they’re safe, we’re safe,” said Jones-Hall.

This afternoon, SIU released the results of a campus survey they say found 80 percent of respondents are vaccinated. The overall response rate was 18.2 percent.

The university conducted the survey as leaders planned for in-person classes this fall.

