CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO men’s basketball player Nygal Russell has signed a name, image and likeness policy deal with Wing’s Etc. in Cape Girardeau.

The Redhawks junior is believed to be the first SEMO player to sign an NIL deal.

