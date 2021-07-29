Protecting kids from the heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The splash pad at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau is a great place to be on one of the hottest days of the year.

We found some kids playing there on Thursday.

Some parents, meantime, have been finding other ways to beat the heat.

”The heat definitely, yep, it is really hot and what better way to keep cool than to let the kids play and have a good time and us moms get to set back and chill out, sip some iced coffee,” said Carol Hofmeister and Brooke Worming.

Temperatures have been in the ‘90s much of the day, and heat advisories have been in effect for the entire region.

