Man convicted of sexual assault 23 years later

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Alabama man has been convicted on Wednesday in connection to the 1998 rape of a woman at Parkway Village.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says that the incident happened on December 8, 1998, when a Timothy Potts broke into a 27-year-old woman’s apartment.

It’s reported that he beat her with a pistol and threatened to shoot the woman’s 4-year-old son that walked into the room. The woman was taken to the Rape Crisis Center where a sexual assault kit was put together, but it was not sent for testing until 2017.

The FBI’s Combined DNA Index System identified Potts, who lived in Memphis from 1997-2002, as the assailant, and he was located at a penal facility in Alabama.

Potts, now 48, is to face 15 to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced next month for aggravated rape.

