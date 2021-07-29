How to stay safe in the heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the temperatures rise, we want to remind you extreme heat can be hazardous to your health.

High temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

We recently spoke to a nurse practitioner at Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Bobbi Palmer said one of the best ways to beat the heat is to stay inside as much as possible.

She said if you have to be outside, make sure you dress appropriately and stay hydrated.

”Wearing light, loose fitting clothing, dark fitting clothes is sort of an insulator and can cause your body temperature to increase, and then the most important thing is adequate fluids. So water, some sort of electrolyte fluid replacement is also very good,” said Bobbi Palmer, nurse practitioner.

Anyone overcome by the heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location.

If you or someone you’re with is experiencing symptoms of a heat stroke, you should call 911.

