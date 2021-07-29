Heartland Votes
Advertisement

How to stay safe in the heat

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the temperatures rise, we want to remind you extreme heat can be hazardous to your health.

High temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

We recently spoke to a nurse practitioner at Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Bobbi Palmer said one of the best ways to beat the heat is to stay inside as much as possible.

She said if you have to be outside, make sure you dress appropriately and stay hydrated.

”Wearing light, loose fitting clothing, dark fitting clothes is sort of an insulator and can cause your body temperature to increase, and then the most important thing is adequate fluids. So water, some sort of electrolyte fluid replacement is also very good,” said Bobbi Palmer, nurse practitioner.

Anyone overcome by the heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location.

If you or someone you’re with is experiencing symptoms of a heat stroke, you should call 911.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are working to restore Charter services in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Service restored following Charter Spectrum outage in Cape Girardeau
Only one day after it went into effect, a mask mandate in St. Louis County has been repealed.
St. Louis County Council votes to overturn mask mandate
A routine health board meeting turned heated when a group of people showed up to speak out...
People speak out at Cape Girardeau Co. health board meeting
David Lee Nelson is accused of installing cameras in two bathrooms/shower rooms at a St....
Boy Scouts chaperone accused of putting cameras in bathrooms, showers at Mo. scout camp
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72

Latest News

Dr. Carlos Vargas (right), president of Southeast, and Dr. Joseph Gilgour (left), president of...
Southeast, MAC agree to more degree programs for transfer students
Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on Thursday, July 29.
Gov. Beshear discusses Delta variant, mask policies in Team Kentucky update
According to the transportation cabinet, the truck involved in the crash was a KYTC dump truck.
KY 137/River Rd. in Livingston Co. open after dump truck crash
Scott Fitzpatrick launched his campaign for Missouri state auditor.
Fitzpatrick to run for Mo. state auditor
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 93 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 93 new cases of COVID-19