Hottest day of the year tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. It was a very warm to hot day across the area but tomorrow we will see the hottest temperatures we have seen across the Heartland in quite some time. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and warm temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and very hot across the area. Highs temperatures will range from the middle 90s east to around 102 far west. The heat index will range between 105 and 110 degrees. Because of this a heat advisory has been issued for all of the Heartland.

A cold front will approach the area late tomorrow evening. Ahead of this front a few isolated storms could develop. There will be lots of heat energy available for storms so any storm that does develop could be strong. Right now there is some question as to how far south these storms will progress into the Heartland. The greatest threat for storms tomorrow evening will be across the I-64 corridor.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.