Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hottest Day Of The Year-Today

Watching for storms tonight...
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warmer temperatures starting off today in the low 70s with a few isolated upper 60s possible. The cooler temps will remain east of the Mississippi River which is where dense fog will for during the predawn hours. Light/patchy fog may form west of the Mississippi. Today will be the hottest day of the year thus far! Mostly sunny skies and southerly winds will assist in high temperatures reaching the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat index values will range from 105-110F. This has allowed a heat advisory to be in place from 10AM through 8PM today. Take precautions if you have to be outside today.

Tonight, a cold front will push closer to our northern counties. This will allow areas in southern Illinois to be under a risk for a few strong/severe storms with the main threat of damaging winds. Hail and heavy rain could also occur. The timeline of this will be late Thursday into early Friday.

As the cold front moves through the Heartland Friday, this will bring cooler air to our northern counties and hotter conditions to most of southeast Missouri. Additional storms possible over the weekend with another front arriving Sunday. After this second system, we look to be a lot more comfortable and cooler by next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are working to restore Charter services in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Service restored following Charter Spectrum outage in Cape Girardeau
Only one day after it went into effect, a mask mandate in St. Louis County has been repealed.
St. Louis County Council votes to overturn mask mandate
A routine health board meeting turned heated when a group of people showed up to speak out...
People speak out at Cape Girardeau Co. health board meeting
David Lee Nelson is accused of installing cameras in two bathrooms/shower rooms at a St....
Boy Scouts chaperone accused of putting cameras in bathrooms, showers at Mo. scout camp
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 7/29
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 7/29
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/28/21
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/28/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hottest day of the year tomorrow.
Your First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 7/28/21.
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 7/28/21