Gov. Beshear to announce 2nd round ‘Shot at a Million’ winners

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will announce the second round of “Shot at a Million” winners on Friday, July 30.

The announcement will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda.

He will announce a new winner in the sweepstakes, as well as five new winners of a full scholarship to the Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical school of their choice. It includes tuition, room and board and books.

