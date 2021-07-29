Gov. Beshear to announce 2nd round ‘Shot at a Million’ winners
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will announce the second round of “Shot at a Million” winners on Friday, July 30.
The announcement will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda.
He will announce a new winner in the sweepstakes, as well as five new winners of a full scholarship to the Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical school of their choice. It includes tuition, room and board and books.
