Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 93 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 93 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 29.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 62

Total cases - 8,428

Total deaths - 131

Franklin County

New cases - 31

Total cases - 5,043

Total deaths - 71

