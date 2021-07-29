Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 93 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 93 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 29.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 62
- Total cases - 8,428
- Total deaths - 131
Franklin County
- New cases - 31
- Total cases - 5,043
- Total deaths - 71
