Fitzpatrick to run for Mo. state auditor

Scott Fitzpatrick launched his campaign for Missouri state auditor.
Scott Fitzpatrick launched his campaign for Missouri state auditor.(Scott Fitzpatrick's campaign)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott Fitzpatrick launched his campaign for Missouri state auditor.

He was first elected state representative in 2012 and was appointed Missouri’s treasurer by Governor Mike Parson on January 14, 2019.

He was elected to a full term on November 3, 2020.

Fitzpatrick graduated from Cassville High School and the University of Missouri.

He and his wife Mallory have three sons: Luke, Carson and Noah.

Natalie Galloway is the current Missouri state auditor.

She announced in June she will not be running for re-election.

