Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Thursday Outlook

Heat, humidity to peak today before a cooling trend arrives tomorrow.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heat Advisories are in effect for the entire region, as heat and humidity will peak today before we start a cooling trend tomorrow. High clouds and smoke blowing in from the north are slowing our warm-up a bit this morning, but it still looks as though we’ll have highs in the mid to upper 90s, with dew points in the mid to upper 70s, pushing H.I. numbers close to 110. Overnight, the first in a series of cold pushes will approach from the north....giving us a slight chance of thunderstorms (mainly near I-64 in So. Illinois) and bringing temps down a few degrees on Friday.

Northwest flow over the weekend will bring occasional thunderstorm chances and a gradual cooling trend. A weak upper may bring more clouds and showers on Sunday....but models are not in total agreement on this. The bottom line looks to be a decent chance of occaional showers and storms this weekend, along with a cooling trend. By Monday and thru most of next week, an unusual northerly flow aloft will keep us dry with slightly below average temps and dew points.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are working to restore Charter services in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Service restored following Charter Spectrum outage in Cape Girardeau
Only one day after it went into effect, a mask mandate in St. Louis County has been repealed.
St. Louis County Council votes to overturn mask mandate
A routine health board meeting turned heated when a group of people showed up to speak out...
People speak out at Cape Girardeau Co. health board meeting
David Lee Nelson is accused of installing cameras in two bathrooms/shower rooms at a St....
Boy Scouts chaperone accused of putting cameras in bathrooms, showers at Mo. scout camp
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 7/29.
First Alert noon forecast on 7/29
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hottest Day Of The Year-Today
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 7/29
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 7/29
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/28/21
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/28/21