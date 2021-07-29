First Alert Thursday Outlook

Heat Advisories are in effect for the entire region, as heat and humidity will peak today before we start a cooling trend tomorrow. High clouds and smoke blowing in from the north are slowing our warm-up a bit this morning, but it still looks as though we’ll have highs in the mid to upper 90s, with dew points in the mid to upper 70s, pushing H.I. numbers close to 110. Overnight, the first in a series of cold pushes will approach from the north....giving us a slight chance of thunderstorms (mainly near I-64 in So. Illinois) and bringing temps down a few degrees on Friday.

Northwest flow over the weekend will bring occasional thunderstorm chances and a gradual cooling trend. A weak upper may bring more clouds and showers on Sunday....but models are not in total agreement on this. The bottom line looks to be a decent chance of occaional showers and storms this weekend, along with a cooling trend. By Monday and thru most of next week, an unusual northerly flow aloft will keep us dry with slightly below average temps and dew points.

