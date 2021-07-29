Heartland Votes
First Alert: Dangerously hot afternoon, heat index values 105-110ºF

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT
(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog is again possible for some parts of the Heartland this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are also warm in the low 70s, with a few isolated upper 60s.

Today will be the hottest day of the year, thus far.

Mostly sunny skies and southerly winds will help temperatures reach the upper 90s to low 100s.

Heat index values will range from 105-110ºF.

A heat advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Use extreme caution if you have to be or work outdoors.

These hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat illnesses.

Tonight, a could front will push closer to our northern counties.

This will allow showers and thunderstorms to form Thursday night into Friday.

Areas in southern Illinois will be under a risk for a few strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and heavy downpours will be the greatest threat.

As the cold front moves through the Heartland Friday, cooler air will push into our northern counties and hotter conditions for most of southeast Missouri.

More storms are possible this weekend with another front arriving Sunday.

Next week is looking more comfortable and cooler.

