Egyptian Health Department reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reports a total of 35 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In Saline County, there have been confirmed cases with five females and nine males.

In Gallatin County, there have been confirmed cases with five females and two males.

In White County, there have been confirmed cases with eight females and six males.

