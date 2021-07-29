KY 137/River Rd. in Livingston Co. open after dump truck crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 137/River Road reopened just before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.

The road was down to one lane at the 2 mile marker due to a dump truck crash.

The site is now clear.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash happened along KY 137/River Road 2 miles north of the U.S. 60 Y and between U.S. 60 and Birdsville.

They said the dump truck was a KYTC truck.

The driver was taken to an area hospital to be checked out and was later released.

