KY 137/River Rd. in Livingston Co. open after dump truck crash

According to the transportation cabinet, the truck involved in the crash was a KYTC dump truck.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 137/River Road reopened just before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.

The road was down to one lane at the 2 mile marker due to a dump truck crash.

The site is now clear.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash happened along KY 137/River Road 2 miles north of the U.S. 60 Y and between U.S. 60 and Birdsville.

They said the dump truck was a KYTC truck.

The driver was taken to an area hospital to be checked out and was later released.

