A cooling trend heading our way. Chance of storms as well.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. High clouds covered the are for much of the day thanks to storms well to our north. This helped keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than expected. The cloud cover also kept drier air from mixing down this afternoon making it more humid. So the heat index was a degree or two higher than expected with many areas running between 110 and 115 degrees. This evening will remain very warm but we may see a few isolated storms develop in our northern counties. Temperatures will fall through the 80s. Lows by morning will b in the middle 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated storms possible. It will be cooler across our northern counties with highs in the middle to upper 80s and the heat index in the lower 90s. Across our southern counties it will still be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and the heat index approaching 105 degrees.

Cooler air will spread across much of the area over the weekend. Saturday there appears to be a good chance for seeing scattered showers and storms with much cooler temperatures. Highs Saturday afternoon will range from the upper 70s far north to lower 90s far south.

