CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The number of COVID-19 cases is up 74 today in Cape Girardeau County.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center also reports 40 probable cases, bringing the combined total to 114.

No new deaths have been reported.

There are currently 106 active cases in the county.

