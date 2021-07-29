Heartland Votes
Advertisement

6 chimpanzees removed from Mo. facility

Six chimpanzees have been removed from their caretaker under a court order after People for the...
Six chimpanzees have been removed from their caretaker under a court order after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claimed in 2016 that the chimps were being held in inadequate conditions.(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - Six chimpanzees have been removed from their caretaker under a court order after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claimed in 2016 that the chimps were being held in inadequate conditions.

The chimps were removed Wednesday from a Festus-area facility.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service oversaw the removal of the chimps out of concern their caretaker, Tonia Haddix, or others would try to block the effort.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Haddix was in violation of a consent decree she signed to provide better care for the chimps.

The chimps’ removal came a day after the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused an emergency request to put it on hold.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are working to restore Charter services in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Service restored following Charter Spectrum outage in Cape Girardeau
David Lee Nelson is accused of installing cameras in two bathrooms/shower rooms at a St....
Boy Scouts chaperone accused of putting cameras in bathrooms, showers at Mo. scout camp
Only one day after it went into effect, a mask mandate in St. Louis County has been repealed.
St. Louis County Council votes to overturn mask mandate
A routine health board meeting turned heated when a group of people showed up to speak out...
People speak out at Cape Girardeau Co. health board meeting
The St. Louis Cardinals updated its mask policy in accordance with the city’s that went into...
St. Louis Cardinals update mask policy, Welcome Back STL concert canceled

Latest News

Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful military voice and Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator,...
Ex-Sen. Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, has died at 87
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
Man is swiped by a jaguar after he put his hand in an exhibit at the Jacksonville Zoo.
Man injured by jaguar at Florida zoo
Man is swiped by a jaguar after he put his hand in an exhibit at the Jacksonville Zoo.
Jaguar swipes man at Florida zoo