Western Ky. college to give students up to $1,500

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College will grant $1,000 to $1,500 to certified students.

Students must already be enrolled in the fall semester. Classes will begin August 16.

To be an eligible student to receive the grant must:

Be seeking a certificate, diploma or degree

Have completed the 2021 to 2022 FAFSA

Must be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours

The money that will be used will be funded by federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which is a part of the American Rescue Plan that was passed in March.

The finances can be used for numerous situations such as education-related expenses, emergency costs related to COVID, tuition, food, housing, healthcare and childcare.

“We know some of our students have had to make difficult decisions such as deciding whether to use their money to go to college or support themselves or their families,” said WKCTC President Anton Reece. “Putting education on hold is not an easy choice for students, their families and even our community. Funds like those available through the federal emergency relief fund don’t happen every day. If ever there was a time to a pursue a college degree, now is that time.”

WKCTC has excused more than $1 million in student debt by bringing students spring 2020 and spring 2021 account balances to zero.

