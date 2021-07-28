Wash. man accused of putting cameras in bathrooms, showers at Mo. scout camp

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of installing cameras in the bathroom and shower rooms at a southeast Missouri camp.

David Lee Nelson, 39, of Redmond, Washington, was charged with nine counts of invasion of privacy, two counts of promoting child pornography first degree and four counts of promoting child pornography second degree.

His bond was set at $500,000 cash only.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson was at the S Bar F Ranch, Camp Gamble, on Sunday, July 18 as a chaperone for a scout troop from St. Louis County.

On Friday, July 23, cameras were found in two of the bathroom/shower rooms at the camp.

Investigators say three juvenile male victims have not been identified, as of Monday, July 27.

Anyone who attended or had children attend Camp Gamble at the S Bar F Ranch between Sunday, July 18 and Friday, July 23 and believe they may be a victim is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Adams at 573-756-3252, ext. 213 or Lieutenant Matt Wampler at 573-756-3252, ext. 209.

The following Greater St. Louis Area Council Troops have been identified as having campers present during the time frame:

661 Boy and Girl Troop

281 Boy Troop

51 Boy Troop

66 Boy Troop

680 Boy Troop

371 Boy Troop

11 Boy Troop

407 Boy Troop

434 Boy Troop

150 Boy Troop

352 Boy and Girl Troop

662 Boy Troop

8216 Boy and Girl Troop

8357 Boy Troop

8002 Boy and Girl Troop

8001 Boy Troop

98 Boy Troop

179 Boy Troop

