Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Wash. man accused of putting cameras in bathrooms, showers at Mo. scout camp

David Lee Nelson is accused of installing cameras in two bathrooms/shower rooms at a St....
David Lee Nelson is accused of installing cameras in two bathrooms/shower rooms at a St. Francois County, Mo. scout camp.(St. Francois County Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of installing cameras in the bathroom and shower rooms at a southeast Missouri camp.

David Lee Nelson, 39, of Redmond, Washington, was charged with nine counts of invasion of privacy, two counts of promoting child pornography first degree and four counts of promoting child pornography second degree.

His bond was set at $500,000 cash only.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson was at the S Bar F Ranch, Camp Gamble, on Sunday, July 18 as a chaperone for a scout troop from St. Louis County.

On Friday, July 23, cameras were found in two of the bathroom/shower rooms at the camp.

Investigators say three juvenile male victims have not been identified, as of Monday, July 27.

Anyone who attended or had children attend Camp Gamble at the S Bar F Ranch between Sunday, July 18 and Friday, July 23 and believe they may be a victim is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Adams at 573-756-3252, ext. 213 or Lieutenant Matt Wampler at 573-756-3252, ext. 209.

The following Greater St. Louis Area Council Troops have been identified as having campers present during the time frame:

  • 661 Boy and Girl Troop
  • 281 Boy Troop
  • 51 Boy Troop
  • 66 Boy Troop
  • 680 Boy Troop
  • 371 Boy Troop
  • 11 Boy Troop
  • 407 Boy Troop
  • 434 Boy Troop
  • 150 Boy Troop
  • 352 Boy and Girl Troop
  • 662 Boy Troop
  • 8216 Boy and Girl Troop
  • 8357 Boy Troop
  • 8002 Boy and Girl Troop
  • 8001 Boy Troop
  • 98 Boy Troop
  • 179 Boy Troop

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews battled a fire at Bud's Air Compressor Service in Delta, Mo. early Tuesday...
Crews battle early morning fire at business
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Donald Raymer was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
Man accused of inappropriately touching Poplar Bluff store employee
Due to the condition of the remains, they have not been positively identified.
Marion, Ill. police working to ID human remains found in wooded area

Latest News

The gardens are overseen by the Bollinger County Extension, Bollinger County Chamber of...
Beautification project benefits Marble Hill community
McDonald's Fighting Squirrels Head Coach Michael Minner said he can't thank the community...
Heartland baseball team gets help from community for trip to world series
The Hamilton County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 27.
Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, July 27.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 54 new cases of COVID-19
The Egyptian Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, July 27.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 25 new cases of COVID-19