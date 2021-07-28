Heartland Votes
Advertisement

TikTok star wounded, friend fatally shot watching ‘Purge’

Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night...
Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night found the body of Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas gravely wounded.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are appealing for help as they investigate a shooting inside a Southern California movie theater that killed an 18-year-old woman and left her friend on life support.

Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night found the body of Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas gravely wounded.

Barajas is a social media influencer with nearly a million TikTok followers. He’s on life support at a hospital.

Police are asking anyone who was at The Crossings mall in Corona Monday night to share information with detectives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews battled a fire at Bud's Air Compressor Service in Delta, Mo. early Tuesday...
Crews battle early morning fire at business
David Lee Nelson is accused of installing cameras in two bathrooms/shower rooms at a St....
Boy Scouts chaperone accused of putting cameras in bathrooms, showers at Mo. scout camp
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Tensions were high at the Cape Girardeau County Health Board of Trustees held on Tuesday, July...
Crowd voices concerns about masks at Cape Girardeau Co. Health Board meeting

Latest News

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working.
Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate ready to move forward on $1T infrastructure bill
The mayor of Kansas City announced the return of a mask mandate on Wednesday, July 28.
Kansas City mayor reinstates indoor mask mandate
The City of Jackson will be participating in the back-to-school sales tax holiday.
Jackson participating in annual back-to-school sales tax holiday
IFT says that they agree with the new CDC guidelines for mask in schools K-12.
Illinois teachers union approves on wearing face masks in schools