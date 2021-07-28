Heartland Votes
Transportation officials say I-40 bridge to reopen next week

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Monday the I-40 bridge will be back up and running at the beginning of August after several weeks of being shut down.

But there’s still some work to be done so, TDOT says the bridge will reopen under limited traffic while contractors finish up.

On Monday, August 2 all eastbound lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. By Friday, August 6, all westbound lanes will open.

TDOT asks drivers to be mindful of traffic information and message boards as the area remains an active work zone.

Also, load testing begins Wednesday and TDOT says they’ll use a dump truck to take measurements and test the bridge.

There are now 17 new steel support plates in place on the I-40 bridge, addressing the critical areas identified two weeks ago, but TDOT says “in place” doesn’t mean “installed.”

“We’ve got to finish bolting and taking down those lateral bracings and uninstalling some of that bracing, as well, then clean up and taking those platforms, work platforms, that the crews have been able to get under there and make those repairs,” said TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence.

