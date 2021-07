SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, July 27.

The health department also reported five newly recovered cases.

As of Tuesday, Southern Seven reported 257 total active cases in the region and 103 total deaths.

