Southeast Board of Regents extends Pres. Vargas’ contract

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents voted on Tuesday, July 27 to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas’ contract.

The Board offered a new three-year rolling contact to Vargas to continue as president of the university.

“Southeast Missouri State University has benefited greatly from the leadership of University President Vargas,” said Board President Edward P. Gargas. “He is a tireless advocate for the University in the Cape Girardeau community and throughout the state, and the Board felt it appropriate to extend his tenure as University President.”

According to Gargas, the new contract will go into effect on July 1 and runs through June 30, 2024.

“Since Dr. Vargas arrived at Southeast in 2015 he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the University,” he said. “Despite having to lead through many difficult situations such as budget reductions and COVID-19, he has helped the University achieve many successes and positioned Southeast well for success now and in the future. The passion that he and First Lady Pam Vargas have for the institution is unmatched and we are delighted to have both of them at Southeast. University President Vargas has the full support of the Board and we are grateful for all he has done and will continue to do.”

The Board also voted to approve the same salary increase for Dr. Vargas that it approved for all university employees at the June 25 meeting.

Vargas joined Southeast Missouri State as its 18th president on July 1, 2015.

