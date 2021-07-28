Sikeston man facing federal charges in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston man faces federal charges related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 41-year-old Nicholas Kennedy appeared before a federal judge in Cape Girardeau late on Wednesday morning, July 28.

Kennedy faces six charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.

It’s not clear what happens next, since court documents related to Kennedy’s case are not currently being made public.

