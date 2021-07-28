Safe bike trails in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you ride a bike, we found some places where you can ride your bike safely.

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department said Cape Lacroix Trail is the safest trail for children and families because of a lack of vehicle traffic.

Eric Gooden, owner of Cape Bicycle and Fitness, said having safe bike trails is important for the community.

”I think trails in general, a multiuse bicycle walking trails are a great asset to many communities,” he said. “It helps people get outside. It gives them easy access. If people have a safe easy place to get to, you’ll see more people using the trail.”

This trail runs all the way to the conservation area in the south of town to the Osage Centre.

