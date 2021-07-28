Perryville, MO welcomes new murals

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - If you plan to visit Perryville in the next month, you might notice more artwork going up in the downtown square.

“It’s great to see a reflection of where you live and the heritage of your area,” Craig Thomas said.

That’s exactly what Cape Girardeau artist, Craig Thomas plans to showcase on a brick wall on the corner of Ste. Marie and Jackson.

“This one’s you know unique to Perryville, its gonna have three basic ideas going on in it, things that relate to Perryville,” Thomas said.

Trish Erzfeld is the Perry County Heritage Tourism Director. She won’t announce what the exact design is, but encourages folks to come check it out.

“It’s really great when you come into a downtown and you can see art. Art makes people happy and it gets them to move throughout your community,” Erzfeld said.

Erzfeld said plans for two new murals around the square come after they heard so much positive feedback about the first two.

“We get people that come in from out of town just to see what we have going on which has been spectacular,” she said.

Painting murals on the buildings is a team effort.

“We look to pair an artist with the building owner, they have to have a really great relationship to create the design that the building owner wants to see on their building,” she said.

“We do local artists, we welcome outside artists, we just want to tell the best story that we can.”

Telling those stories through art is something Thomas looks forward to.

“It’s always fun to go to an area and paint because you’re there for a while and you get to absorb the culture in that specific area of town. I really enjoy that kind of stuff,” Thomas said.

Thomas hopes to finish the mural in a month and then will turn his talents to a new design on the Cape Girardeau flood wall.

