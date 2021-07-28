Peach season ramping up at southern Ill. orchard

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - The summer temperatures are contributing to a bumper peach crop at an orchard in southern Illinois.

The summer weather allows Flamm Orchards to have a large peach crop this time of year.

“We are up to our eye balls in peaches right now,” said Austin Flamm, manager of Flamm Orchards.

He said the warm summer weather helps peaches grow.

“On days that it’s hot out, peaches thrive while everyone else melts down and is miserable. So as much as you don’t like this hot weather it is good for peach farming,” explained Flamm.

Flamm said it’s a challenge to pick all the crop, that’s why patrons are allowed to pick their own this weekend.

“And actually because of that, this Saturday on July 31st from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., we are going to open up and do a you pick peach orchard right here at our retail market. We’re going to sell our half peck and peck baskets and you can buy an empty basket and fill it up and take it home,” said Flamm.

But at the beginning of harvest season, Flamm said they had a slow beginning due to multiple factors.

“It’s a few different things, I think one it was a cool spring, relatively dry spring compared to what we’ve had in the past so that slowed everything down, we had a later bloom, so peaches got a late start to begin with and that’s just from year to year you’ll have that.”

Raul Quesada stopped at Flamm Orchard on Wednesday.

“A couple days ago, I bought, my first time here, I bought the basket of over ripe, I thought they were wonderful, absolutely delicious,” said Quesada.

He enjoyed the peaches so much, he had to go back to the orchard.

“And they were so wonderful I had to come back and get another basket, so that’s why I’m here,” said Quesada.

Flamm Orchards also supplies the peaches to the annual Cobden Peach Festival.

“It’s really a fun time to be in Cobden, and to be from Cobden, so yeah we look forward to it, it’s going to be busy for us, but it’s a fun kind of busy,” said Flamm.

The Peach Festival runs from August 6 through August 7.

Flamm also said that peach season could extend into Labor Day weekend.

“We look forward to the next six weeks. It’s going to be a hot and busy here at Flamm Orchards, but we hope everybody gets a chance to come out, buy some peaches, get a taste of southern Illinois. This is what this time of the year is all about in a town like Cobden and we look forward to the months to come,” said Flamm.

Flamm also said their freestone peaches are ripe right now.

