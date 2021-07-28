Heartland Votes
Paducah, Ky. man facing charges after driving into a house

A man is facing charges after driving into a Paducah, Ky. house.
A man is facing charges after driving into a Paducah, Ky. house.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after driving into a house on Tuesday evening, July 27.

Johnathon Box, 44, of Paducah, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense, aggravated circumstances; first-degree criminal mischief; third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment.

At around 4:22 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 5100 Old Mayfield Road for a vehicle that had hit a house.

Deputies say Box, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

They said he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

According to the sheriff’s department, the house that was hit was occupied at the time crash, and that the home owner fell down during the incident. Currently, there’s no word on if the home owner was injured.

