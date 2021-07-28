Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, dozens injured

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Texas (AP) — Two people are dead and dozens more were injured after a chemical leak at a Houston-area plant.

LyondellBasell spokesperson Chevalier Gray said in a statement that the incident happened about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday and involved an acetic acid leak at the company’s facility in the La Porte Complex.

An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas. Two people have died and...
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas. Two people have died and dozens of others are injured after a chemical leak on Tuesday night.(Source: KTRK/CNN)

Gray says two people “sustained fatal injuries,” and the company identified them as contractors.

Dozens of others sustained minor injuries, including burns. Some were treated at the scene and others were sent to a hospital.

The company said it was working closely with responders and confirmed that all those working in the area of the leak were accounted for. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews battled a fire at Bud's Air Compressor Service in Delta, Mo. early Tuesday...
Crews battle early morning fire at business
David Lee Nelson is accused of installing cameras in two bathrooms/shower rooms at a St....
Boy Scouts chaperone accused of putting cameras in bathrooms, showers at Mo. scout camp
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Tensions were high at the Cape Girardeau County Health Board of Trustees held on Tuesday, July...
Crowd voices concerns about masks at Cape Girardeau Co. Health Board meeting

Latest News

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working.
Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate ready to move forward on $1T infrastructure bill
The mayor of Kansas City announced the return of a mask mandate on Wednesday, July 28.
Kansas City mayor reinstates indoor mask mandate
The City of Jackson will be participating in the back-to-school sales tax holiday.
Jackson participating in annual back-to-school sales tax holiday
IFT says that they agree with the new CDC guidelines for mask in schools K-12.
Illinois teachers union approves on wearing face masks in schools