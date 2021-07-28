Missourians told to repay federal unemployment benefits may apply for waiver
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missourians who were told to repay federal unemployment benefits can apply for a waiver.
The Missouri Department of Labor is reportedly sending notices to those who might be eligible for such a waiver.
Anyone who thinks they qualify for the waivers is encouraged to visit the state’s unemployment system website.
