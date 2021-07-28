Heartland Votes
Missourians told to repay federal unemployment benefits may apply for waiver

The Missouri Department of Labor is reportedly sending notices to those who might be eligible...
The Missouri Department of Labor is reportedly sending notices to those who might be eligible for such a waiver.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missourians who were told to repay federal unemployment benefits can apply for a waiver.

The Missouri Department of Labor is reportedly sending notices to those who might be eligible for such a waiver.

Anyone who thinks they qualify for the waivers is encouraged to visit the state’s unemployment system website.

