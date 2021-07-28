Heartland Votes
Kansas City mayor to announce return of mask mandate

The mayor of Kansas City will announce the return of a mask mandate on Wednesday, July 28.
The mayor of Kansas City will announce the return of a mask mandate on Wednesday, July 28.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The mayor of Kansas City will announce the return of a mask mandate on Wednesday, July 28.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said on his Facebook page he will return the city to a mask mandate indoors based on national and regional health guidance, as well as discussions with other city leaders.

“We cannot ignore the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Missouri - outpacing much of the country,” he said on Facebook. “We will do all we can to ensure our corner of this state is safe.”

He said he will provide more details on Wednesday morning.

I have stuck with CDC guidance throughout the pandemic and today is no different. I will return Kansas City to a mask...

Posted by Mayor Quinton Lucas on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

