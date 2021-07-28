Jefferson County, Ill. health director calls for more mask wearing

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Masks in school depends on where you live.

In Missouri, each school district decides if they choose to mandate; while in Illinois, the state has made it a requirement.

But, in one of Illinois’ largest counties, COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

“We were almost down to at one point, down to zero. And this was within the past two to three weeks.”

Dr. Neeta Kaushal, the Jefferson County Health Department medical director, said they’re now seeing more than 50 cases a week.

“We are starting to see a lot more people out and about, she said. “There have been a lot of people traveling. There has also been the Delta variant starting to surface up.”

But with efforts to get a handle on the spread of the virus, on Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced the state of Illinois, and the Department of Health will fully abide by the new CDC guidelines on mask wearing in doors and in schools.

“Certainly, we are starting to see more children being affected,” said Dr. Kaushal. “I’m hoping that the parents can get vaccinated. Because the vaccine, especially the messenger army vaccine, is showing a lot of coverage for any kind of variants.”

That is why mother of four Hannah Dononvan said she supports children wearing masks this upcoming school year.

“It was always a thing. A worry for kids going to school before even COVID happened that they’re sharing to many germs and flu, colds, things like that, strep, and the mask kind of helps them be more aware,” she said.

Even though she said it can be a slight inconvenience.

“But I think it’s for the better,” she said. “It’s safer for everybody and I think it’s way better to wear a mask. Even if it protects you or everybody else just a little bit.”

“So whenever your thinking or making decisions about the vaccines, think about the ones around you,” Dr. Kaushal said. “Think of it as protecting them, not just you.”

Kaushal said she believes students in Illinois schools located in larger counties will be required to wear a face covering this fall as the Chicago public school district has already announced mask wearing will be required for students.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.