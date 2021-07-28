Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Jackson participating in annual back-to-school sales tax holiday

The City of Jackson will be participating in the back-to-school sales tax holiday.
The City of Jackson will be participating in the back-to-school sales tax holiday.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson will be participating in the back-to-school sales tax holiday.

From Friday, August 6 through Sunday, August 8, the City of Jackson, Cape Girardeau County and the State of Missouri will be waiving sales tax on certain items.

Some items that qualify include:

  • Clothing - any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
  • School supplies - not to exceed $50 per purchase
  • Computer software - taxable value of $350 or less
  • Personal computers - not to exceed $1,500
  • Computer peripheral devices - not to exceed $1,500
  • Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

You can find more information on the sales tax holiday on the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website.

Some cities, counties and districts in Missouri opted out of the holiday.

The tax-free weekend was first offered in August 2004.

In 2005, Governor Matt Blunt signed a bill making the sales tax holiday permanent for the first weekend in August each year.

The state legislation automatically suspends the state’s 4.225 percent sales tax throughout the weekend, plus both the City of Jackson and Cape Girardeau County have opted to suspend sales tax for its retailers resulting in a total savings of 7.725 percent in sales tax on certain school items.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews battled a fire at Bud's Air Compressor Service in Delta, Mo. early Tuesday...
Crews battle early morning fire at business
David Lee Nelson is accused of installing cameras in two bathrooms/shower rooms at a St....
Boy Scouts chaperone accused of putting cameras in bathrooms, showers at Mo. scout camp
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Tensions were high at the Cape Girardeau County Health Board of Trustees held on Tuesday, July...
Crowd voices concerns about masks at Cape Girardeau Co. Health Board meeting

Latest News

IFT says that they agree with the new CDC guidelines for mask in schools K-12.
Illinois teachers union approves on wearing face masks in schools
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents voted to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas'...
Southeast Board of Regents extends Pres. Vargas’ contract
Southern Illinois University Carbondale announced on Tuesday, July 27 it is requiring face...
SIU Carbondale to require masks indoors
School bus drivers in East Prairie, Mo. are saying the school district is taking a wrong turn...
Southeast Mo. school bus drivers push back on pay cuts