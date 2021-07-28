Jackson participating in annual back-to-school sales tax holiday

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson will be participating in the back-to-school sales tax holiday.

From Friday, August 6 through Sunday, August 8, the City of Jackson, Cape Girardeau County and the State of Missouri will be waiving sales tax on certain items.

Some items that qualify include:

Clothing - any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies - not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software - taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers - not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices - not to exceed $1,500

Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

You can find more information on the sales tax holiday on the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website.

Some cities, counties and districts in Missouri opted out of the holiday.

The tax-free weekend was first offered in August 2004.

In 2005, Governor Matt Blunt signed a bill making the sales tax holiday permanent for the first weekend in August each year.

The state legislation automatically suspends the state’s 4.225 percent sales tax throughout the weekend, plus both the City of Jackson and Cape Girardeau County have opted to suspend sales tax for its retailers resulting in a total savings of 7.725 percent in sales tax on certain school items.

